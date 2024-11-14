The Giving Machine comes to Detroit, sending donations to those in need

It is beginning to look more like the holidays in downtown Detroit. The shops at Cadillac Square are open and crews are putting the final touches on the Christmas tree.

Then, there is a giant, red box that puts the exclamation point at the end of season of giving.

"So the way that this works is like a vending machine, but it’s a reverse vending machine. Instead of buying pop or chips, you’re buying something for somebody," said spokesperson Chad Lyons.

For the first time ever, The Giving Machine is in Michigan. It is sponsored by the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints, which has partnered with five local charities.

"You can buy a holiday meal for somebody through Focus: HOPE. You can buy a goat for somebody in some part of the world, which is a way for them to make an income."

Lyons says 100 percent of the proceeds go to a participating charity, and it’s tax-deductible.

The Giving Machine has been in 100 cities across the world, and raised $32 million since 2017.

"We just opened today, and you see how many people have come and made donations," Lyons said.

Even on a rainy day, the allure of the Giving Machine was enough to get people to stop.

"It definitely catches your eye and looking at it, it makes it a lot easier to give when you know what it’s going to," said Aaron Bry.

"We’re coming to a place that’s high traffic," Lyons said. "People have that charity and spirit of giving during the holidays. We want to make it as easy as possible for them. And there’s a lot of good people in Detroit that want to help their brothers and sisters."

The Giving Machine will be in downtown Detroit through Dec. 8. Then, it will move to Grand Rapids and Midland.

To learn more about The Giving Machine GO HERE.