GoFundMe opens for Berkley couple in need of help after string of bad luck

The Brief A Berkley man and his wife have caught the eye of their community for their positive attitude despite a string of bad luck. They are holding their dog Tater extra close because their 18-year-old pug, Barkley, just passed away while Shelley was in the hospital. Shelley has been in and out of the hospital since October, first with a couple of falls at home, then a bigger scare.



78-years-old and still working, a Berkley man and his wife have caught the eye of the community for their positive attitude despite a string of bad luck.

From hospital scares to the loss of beloved pets, now family friends are trying to raise money to help.

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Bob and Shelley Baker have been married 53 years. They met on a blind date. Meanwhile, they are holding their dog Tater extra close because their 18-year-old pug, Barkley, just passed away while Shelley was in the hospital.

"He was a good boy," said Shelley Baker. "Tater used to go after him. It’s going to be hard to bury him. I’ve been really depressed with him gone and upset. Maybe this will be some closure, knowing he won’t suffer anymore. It’s just one thing after another. I just take it in stride. It is what it is. I can’t go back in time."

The Bakers are trying to stay positive despite a string of bad luck.

Not only did they lose Barkley, but their 17-year-old dog, Shiloh, passed away recently too. Shelley has been in and out of the hospital since October, first with a couple of falls at home, then a bigger scare.

"She couldn’t breathe, so we called 911. They took her to the hospital, ran a bunch of tests, and came back saying it was pneumonia," Shelley said.

She ended up on a ventilator, and the medical bills have piled up. Meanwhile, 78-year-old Bob is still working at CVS, or at least he was. While Shelley was recovering, he slipped on a patch of ice and broke his shoulder.

"I called her and told her and said, ‘Guess what? I think I broke my shoulder. I’m in Emergency,’" Bob said. "I think she was on the sixth floor at the time. She said, ‘How did you do that?’ I tried to explain to her, and she said, ‘Why did you do that?’ I said it wasn’t in my plans, believe me. It was my plan to work that day."

What you can do:

He can’t get back to work until April, possibly even May. A family friend set up a GoFundMe to help them and is hoping people will step up.

Because for this couple and their dog Tater, despite the setbacks, the bills, and the loss of their pets, their love keeps them going.

"I’m going to just keep going. As long as I can chug along, I’m going to keep doing it."

What's next:

They’re hoping that once they recover, they can get Tater a new friend.