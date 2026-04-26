2.9-magnitude earthquake in Ontario felt in parts of southeast Michigan

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The Brief The U.S. Geological Survey says the Ontario earthquake was reported around 10:30 a.m. Sunday at a depth of 2.1 kilometers near Lakewood Beach, across from Rockwood, Michigan. Amherstburg sits near the mouth of the Detroit River, about 16 miles south of Detroit, across from communities including Grosse Ile, Gibraltar, Trenton and Wyandotte. Reports show the quake was felt across Downriver, Monroe County, parts of eastern Ontario and as far south as the Toledo, Ohio, area.



A 2.9-magnitude earthquake near Amherstburg, Ontario, was felt across parts of southeast Michigan Sunday morning.

What we know:

The U.S. Geological Survey reports the earthquake occurred around 10:30 a.m. Sunday at a depth of 2.1 kilometers near Lakewood Beach, across from Rockwood, Michigan.

Big picture view:

The Canadian town, near the mouth of the Detroit River, is about 16 miles south of Detroit, across from communities including Grosse Ile, Gibraltar, Trenton and Wyandotte.

Local perspective:

According to a USGS map, the quake was felt across Downriver and Monroe County, as well as parts of eastern Ontario and near Toledo, Ohio.

Reports show the quake was felt across Downriver, Monroe County, parts of eastern Ontario and as far south as the Toledo, Ohio, area. (USGS.gov)