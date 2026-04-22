Prosecutor: No charges for gunman in triple fatal shooting at Detroit gas station

The Brief The gunman involved in a triple-fatal shooting at a gas station Sunday morning will not be charged. The Wayne County Prosecutor's Office is calling it a case of self-defense. The shooter was a passenger in a car that was involved in a prior crash with the second vehicle leading up to the altercation.



There will be no charges in the triple-fatal shooting at a gas station early Sunday morning, with it being described as a case of self-defense.

The backstory:

The warrant request has been denied for the 22-year-old man arrested after fatally shooting three people at a west side gas station on McNichols near the Redford Township border.

The pistol was registered to the shooter and he is a CPL holder.

"After a careful review of the facts and evidence, WCPO has determined that the warrant will be denied for insufficient evidence to prove beyond a reasonable doubt that the suspect did not act in lawful self-defense and in defense of others," the Wayne County Prosecutor's Office said in a statement.

A press conference scheduled at the Detroit Public Safety Headquarters this afternoon was canceled by officials.

"After a careful review of the facts and evidence WCPO has determined that the warrant will be denied for insufficient evidence to prove beyond a reasonable doubt that the suspect did not act in lawful self-defense and in defense of others," the prosecutor's office statement said.

According to police sources, this all started early Sunday morning during an illegal drag racing meet-up in Detroit.

A vehicle with several men inside collided with another vehicle with the three people inside who were killed.

The trio was chased to a nearby gas station by the group of four. One of which, was brandishing a Draco pistol at them. Then, the four apparently attacked the driver. A passenger in the shooter’s vehicle used his own Draco pistol firing at the people who died.



The shooting stemmed from an earlier crash between two vehicles. After pulling into the gas station, the driver was confronted by four people.

Gas station video surveillance cameras captured the moment a passenger in the red sedan opened fire after a member of the group opened the driver's door.

Trevor Sheeler, 25, and Jasmine Sheeler, 24 were both killed in the shooting as well as a third person, Lester Owens III, who was Jasmine's boyfriend, according to their family.

A fourth person who was in the group was not injured and fled once the shooting began at 3 a.m. in the 21700 block of McNichols.

The shooting suspect stayed on the scene and waited for police to arrive. They were then taken into custody.

Stay with FOX 2 for more information as it becomes available.