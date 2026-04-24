Paige Shiver reveals pregnancy with ex-Michigan coach Sherrone Moore

The Brief Paige Shiver spoke out during a recent interview which detailed how she had an inappropriate relationship with ex-coach Sherrone Moore and became pregnant. She said she terminated the pregnancy after doctors identified a rare genetic disorder. Moore was sentenced to probation after reaching a plea deal.



Paige Shiver, the former assistant of ex-University of Michigan head football coach Sherrone Moore, spoke out on ABC News following Moore’s recent sentencing earlier this month.

Shiver detailed her pregnancy and inappropriate relationship with Moore during an emotional interview which aired on Good Morning America on Friday.

Shiver’s complicated pregnancy

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Shiver spoke on how she had become pregnant with Moore’s child, but ended up terminating it due to complications from Pompe disease.

Pompe disease is a rare disease that causes skeletal muscle weakness which can lead to heart, mobility and respiratory issues, according to the Rare Diseases website.

Shiver said she intended to keep the child before doctors told her of the rare genetic disorder.

Moore allegedly knew about the pregnancy and termination, Shiver told ABC.

Shiver added that Moore and other head coaches had power over her job security.

What they're saying:

"Especially him (Moore), he could fire me in a second," she said.

Sherrone Moore sentenced to probation

The backstory: Moore was sentenced to 18 months probation on April 14 after he reached a plea deal to two misdemeanors to resolve felony criminal cases.

Moore pleaded no contest to malicious use of a telecommunications device and trespassing after authorities say he broke into his ex-girlfriend's home after his firing. Both charges are misdemeanors.

Moore, 39, was fired by athletic director Warde Manuel in December after the school said it found that he had engaged in "an inappropriate relationship with a staff member."

He was arrested later after allegedly breaking into Shiver’s apartment and threatening to kill himself in front of her.