Golden Grizzlies Guard Jack Gohlke reflects on magical March Madness

Oakland Golden Grizzlies Guard, Jack Gohlke, captured the hearts of basketball fans everywhere with his memorable performance during the NCAA Tournament.

Gohlke made 10 three pointers in the upset victory over the Kentucky Wildcats during March Madness.

When asked how it feels to be waking up as Jack Gohlke nowadays, his response was – "it feels the same as it always has been."

Even after being named the Horizon League Sixth Man of the Year, all the attention has not gotten to his head.

He's still as humble as ever.

"It's been awesome," Gohlke said. "I've been able to experience so many cool things, been to cool places. Got to go to Phoenix for the final four, and obviously Pittsburgh for our games. …It's just been so much fun. I really count it as a blessing."

