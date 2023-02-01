GOP upset after Michigan Democrats adopt tax relief package without automatic rollback of state income tax

Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and her legislative lieutenants would not confirm Tuesday that they were going to offer a new tax relief package that would stop a GOP proposal to slice the state income tax rate from 4.25% to 4.05%, though that change was made.

"I do think that we're analyzing it. We're going to take a look," she said.

That analysis turned into a new package of tax cuts that would stop the GOP income tax rollback.

"Well, the governor told the press corps that she was simply analyzing the scheduled income tax cut. It turns out she was actually devising a shell game to swindle taxpayers out of their money. To send money state law says should go to family. Tax relief for big corporations instead," Republican Sen. Aric Nesbitt said.

The new governor's package does include extending retirement income exemptions, a larger tax break for needy families earning under 57,000 a year, and there is $800 million fund to attract new businesses.



"I'm disappointed because providing tax relief to all inflationary-weary Michiganganders, families, seniors seems like something we could have worked on in a bipartisan fashion," Nesbitt said.

Before the new Democratic plan was approved, the governor outlined her objective.

"There are a lot of people in our state bearing the brunt of inflation. I've been trying to get relief into people's pockets," Whitmer said. "I know if we increase the working families tax credit as is being debated in the legislature, if we repeal the retirement tax that was imposed on people 12 years ago, these are real meaningful ways we can help people right now."

Republicans complain the governor talked bi-partisanship last week in her state of the state, but they gripe there was none on this new democrat package that cleared the Senate now.