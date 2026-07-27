Gordie Howe Bridge: Gov Gretchen Whitmer is 1st to ceremoniously cross

The Brief Governor Gretchen Whitmer was the first to cross the Gordie Howe Bridge Monday morning. The governor was in a convertible black Mustang for the event, calling the experience "Really cool." Whitmer also spoke of the importance of the second bridge for international trade and Homeland Security.



Governor Gretchen Whitmer got a sneak preview of crossing the new Gordie Howe International Bridge, hours before it opened to the public today.

The backstory:

Whitmer drove a black Ford Mustang convertible for the photo opportunity and called the experience "really cool."

Members of Gordie Howe's family also had the chance to cross, hours before it opened to the public.

"To see this huge span that has been built, it is spectacular," she said. "And I think it's a tribute not just to Gordie Howe, but to the relationship between Canada and the United States, and especially in Michigan and Canada."

The 1.5-mile-long bridge spans the Detroit River and connects Detroit with Windsor with a price of $4.4 billion. Toll fees will be captured by Canada, which paid for it, until it is paid off — which is estimated to be about 50 years.

At that point, the two countries which co-own the bridge will split tolls.

Whitmer spoke about the importance of having a second bridge from Metro Detroit to Canada and the impact it will have on trade, and beyond.

"It's important for Homeland Security, it's important for our economy," she said. "It's, I think a testament to what's possible. This was built with, you know, union workers on both sides of the, you know, of the span. And I think that it's just, a great symbol, but also a really practical, important investment in our economy and our future."

Related: Gordie Howe Bridge opens to traffic today – what you need to know

The governor admitted she hasn't driven in "a number of years," adding that it was fun for her personally.

"You know, there's so much symbolism about this bridge," Whitmer said. "And just even the safety aspects of it, which are shaped like hockey sticks in honor of Gordie Howe, is really something that's very cool."

Dig deeper:

How much to cross?

It depends, but for all regular drivers, it will be less than $6.

Personal vehicles: It costs $5.75 USD ($8.00 CAD) for standard vehicles, or $4.35 USD ($6.00 CAD) if you use the Breakaway discount program.

Personal vehicle with trailer: $5.75 USD / $8.00 CAD plus another full personal vehicle toll per trailer; discounted to $4.35 USD / $6.00 CAD per trailer with Breakaway.

Commercial and Large Vehicles: $8.75 USD / $12.00 CAD per axle standard; $6.90 USD / $9.60 CAD per axle with Breakaway.

Walkers and bicyclists: Free, starting on Aug. 5

By comparison, the Ambassador Bridge costs $10 to cross ($14 CAD) and $20 with a trailer.

For more information about the Breakaway plan – for those who travel across regularly, go HERE.

Gordie Howe Bridge/SkyFOX

What you need to cross the Gordie Howe Bridge:

It is the same as the Ambassador Bridge or for those using the Windsor tunnel.

Have applicable travel documents readily available.

Accurately declare all goods, alcohol, and agriculture items.

Report money/monetary instruments exceeding $10,000.

While legal in some states, marijuana remains illegal under U.S. federal law.

Advisories and border wait times, current documentary requirements, information on prohibited items, and more can be found at CBP.gov/travel.

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