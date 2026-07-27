Gordie Howe Bridge opens to traffic today: What you need to know

The Brief The Gordie Howe International Bridge opens today for traffic from Detroit to Windsor at noon. The 1.5-mile-long bridge will have 20 passenger lanes, a bus lane and pedestrian/bicycle path – the latter of which opens Aug. 5. It will cost $5.75 for passenger vehicles to cross, almost half the cost of the privately-owned Ambassador ($10).



The wait is finally over – the Gordie Howe International Bridge is opening today for traffic at noon. Two countries connected by a common goal – second span would be a bridge to a brighter future for both sides, but it definitely wasn't easy.

Big picture view:

The 1.5-mile-long bridge spans the Detroit River and connects Detroit with Windsor and a new window for international trade.

It has been a long road getting here – thanks in large part to obstacles few could have seen coming: A global pandemic, supply chain issues, US-Canadian tensions over tariffs and more.

The ribbon-cutting ceremony was scheduled for June 12, but was abruptly postponed after officials said the United States and Canada were still working to resolve "outstanding issues." On Friday the event was a Canada-only event.

When does the Gordie Howe Bridge open?

The Gordie Howe International Bridge is expected to be open to traffic at noon today. But it won't be open for all travelers, however.

For pedestrian foot traffic and for those riding bikes, the bridge opens Aug. 5.

The U.S. port of entry features 20 passenger lanes, 15 commercial lanes, a dedicated bus lane and a pedestrian/bicycle path.

How much to cross?

It depends, but for all regular drivers, it will be less than $6.

Personal vehicles: It costs $5.75 USD ($8.00 CAD) for standard vehicles, or $4.35 USD ($6.00 CAD) if you use the Breakaway discount program.

Personal vehicle with trailer: $5.75 USD / $8.00 CAD plus another full personal vehicle toll per trailer; discounted to $4.35 USD / $6.00 CAD per trailer with Breakaway.

Commercial and Large Vehicles: $8.75 USD / $12.00 CAD per axle standard; $6.90 USD / $9.60 CAD per axle with Breakaway.

Walkers and bicyclists: Free, starting on Aug. 5

By comparison, the Ambassador Bridge costs $10 to cross ($14 CAD) and $20 with a trailer.

For more information about the Breakaway plan – for those who travel across regularly, go HERE.

Why do we need two bridges?

The privately-owned Ambassador Bridge opened in 1929, and due to its high prices, a large portion of truck traffic has opted for the Blue Water Bridge in Port Huron to Sarnia.

Three months ago, it overtook the Ambassador Bridge as the busiest commercial crossing on the Canada-U.S. border.

"At this point we have a monopoly situation where the Ambassador Bridge right now is basically the only way that trucks are able to cross the river. And as a result of that, the Ambassador Bridge is basically able to charge whatever they want and they do," said Dr. Michael Greiner, Oakland University. "The prices are so high that many trucks actually drive all the way up to Port Huron to take the Blue Water Bridge. It's the busiest land crossing for trade between Michigan and Canada, our most important trading partner."

Who gets the bridge money?

The project, negotiated under former Michigan Gov. Rick Snyder, cost nearly $4.4 billion. As the deal stands, Canada paid for the bridge which is co-owned by both countries.

Once the bridge's costs are paid for, which is estimated to be about 50 years, then the tolls will be split.

"There is no splitting of tolls under that agreement, which is what I was referring to, perhaps imperfectly, but there's no splitting tolls until all of the debt is repaid, debt from Canada," he said recently. "For reference, and it depends on how much traffic and, you know, there's sensitivities, but for reference, that's about 50 years. It takes about 50 years for that to kick in."

President Donald Trump weighed in and claimed the deal was renegotiated, although details are unclear.

"Canada disinvited the United States of America to the opening of the Gordie Howe Bridge, which is fine, considering they are paying substantial TARIFFS to the United States, but the original Deal on the Bridge, which was terribly negotiated by a previous Administration, no longer stands," he said in a Truth Social post. "We changed the terms of the Deal so that the United States of America now gets 50% of the Profit."

Whatever the case, the winding path of peaks and valleys finally comes to a halt today, when the bridge opens.

Timeline:

2015: The Gordie Howe Bridge is announced

The announcement of the bridge project was a powerful moment for then-Governor Rick Snyder, making the announcement back in 2015, alongside Canada's Prime Minister Stephen Harper. The bridge had a location as well as a name.

"What a great name, because Gordie Howe does represent, as the prime minister said, great things for both the country of Canada and the state of Michigan," Snyder said at the time. "He's a legend in both places."

2018: Gordie Howe groundbreaking

"Today, we begin full construction on the Gordie Howe International Bridge, named after a Canadian legend and an honorary son of Detroit," said then-Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

Not everyone was on board. Detroit residents living south of I-75 had to be relocated. People living north of it, between Clark and Springwells had to deal with the noise.

2026: Canadian ribbon-cutting

Although construction largely finished in 2025, final touches and testing resulted in the bridge's completion earlier this year. Originally planned to be a joint-ribbon cutting, the celebration was just for Canadian officials and workers, however.

"I texted Murray (Howe) this week and I said, ‘I would like to know if your dad were still with us, who would be on the top of his list to check into the boards right about now?’ He didn't answer. He's a gentleman. But I think we all know who that person might be." — Windsor Mayor Drew Dilkens

Gordie Howe died in 2016, but dozens of members of his family were there to mark the special occasion.

Emblematic of the simmering tensions between countries, Windsor Mayor Drew Dilkens joked that if Gordie Howe were there, President Donald Trump (who he didn't mention by name) would be his top choice to check into the boards.

"I texted Murray (Howe) this week and I said, ‘I would like to know if your dad were still with us, who would be on the top of his list to check into the boards right about now?’ He didn't answer. He's a gentleman," Dilkens said. "He didn't answer. But I think we all know who that person might be."

What you need to cross the Gordie Howe Bridge:

It is the same as the Ambassador Bridge or for those using the Windsor tunnel.

Have applicable travel documents readily available.

Accurately declare all goods, alcohol, and agriculture items.

Report money/monetary instruments exceeding $10,000.

While legal in some states, marijuana remains illegal under U.S. federal law.

Advisories and border wait times, current documentary requirements, information on prohibited items, and more can be found at CBP.gov/travel.