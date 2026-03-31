Gordie Howe Bridge: New Breakaway plan available for frequent travelers

article

The Brief The Gordie Howe Bridge Breakaway plan is now available for travelers to purchase. The crossing plan offers shorter weights and discounts with a tag on the vehicle. Previously the plan was only available for registered companies for business use.



The wait for the Gordie Howe Bridge to open continues, but new fast-crossing discount package plans for frequent travelers are now available.

Big picture view:

Those planning to travel across the bridge will now have a chance to purchase the toll discount Breakaway personal account plan, announced the Windsor-Detroit Bridge Authority and Bridging North America.

Drivers with Breakaway tags on their vehicles benefit from automatic, discounted payments and shorter wait times for the bridge scheduled to open sometime this spring.

Previously the only way to become enrolled in the Breakaway plan was by business accounts with registered companies.

Passenger vehicles will pay a standard toll of $5.75 USD/$8 CAD per crossing on the Gordie Howe International Bridge, while registered Breakaway members receive a 25 percent discount, lowering the rate to $4.35 USD/ $6 CAD.

The crossing tolls were first released in early March, and revealed to be about half as expensive as the Ambassador Bridge, which is privately owned.

The launch of personal accounts gives all travelers the chance to sign up at GordieHoweInternationalBrige.com, receive their tags and get ready for opening day.

Dig deeper:

Opening this spring, the Gordie Howe International Bridge will offer direct connections to local Windsor-Essex arteries including Front Road/Ojibway Parkway, Highway 3, Highway 401, E.C. Row Expressway, and Riverside Drive/Sandwich Street, and Detroit arteries including I-75, I-96, I-94, M-10, and Fort and Jefferson Streets.

Related: Man drives onto Gordie Howe Bridge, gets intercepted by Canadian officials

"Whether you will be a daily commuter, a frequent visitor of local amenities or occasionally crossing for vacation, passenger vehicle travelers can save time and money on each trip across the Gordie Howe International Bridge by registering for a Breakaway personal account," said Chuck Andary from the Windsor-Detroit Bridge Authority in a release.

David Henderson of Bridging North America, said the preparations continue for the bridge's opening.

Photo courtesy of the Gordie Howe International Bridge Media Relations Team Expand

"With testing and commissioning progressing across the Gordie Howe International Bridge, we are validating the systems and operations that will support opening day," he said. "Launching Breakaway personal accounts is part of that preparation, helping ensure both the infrastructure and its users are ready for a successful first crossing."

Quick Facts

• Motorists in vehicles equipped with Breakaway tags can use any open toll lane. Within seconds, charges are applied, the gate lifts, and drivers continue on their journey.

• Passenger vehicles are defined as vehicles under 2.3 metres/7.5 feet in height.

• Business account registration remains open, allowing companies to prepare their fleets alongside personal travelers ahead of bridge opening.

• Travelers can learn more about Breakaway by attending WDBA’s upcoming Public Information Meetings.