Gordie Howe International Bridge ribbon-cutting scheduled for Friday

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The Brief A ribbon-cutting ceremony is set to be held Friday for the Gordie Howe International Bridge. The $4.7 billion bridge has six traffic lanes, 16 toll lanes, and 60 Canada and US inspection lanes.



The wait is almost over for the Gordie Howe International Bridge to open.

The backstory:

An official ribbon-cutting ceremony is scheduled for Friday, June 12, according to Senator Elissa Slotkin (D-Michigan) who told FOX 2's Roop Raj. It is unclear if the bridge will open fully to the public at that point, afterward.

The bridge began construction in 2018 and will connect Ontario and Detroit and its construction was majority funded by Canada's federal government. It has been scheduled to open this spring after some delays, but summer is fast approaching.

It was designed with six traffic lanes, 16 toll lanes, and 60 Canada and US inspection lanes.

The Gordie Howe International Bridge will offer direct connections to local Windsor-Essex arteries including Front Road/Ojibway Parkway, Highway 3, Highway 401, E.C. Row Expressway, and Riverside Drive/Sandwich Street, and Detroit arteries including I-75, I-96, I-94, M-10, and Fort and Jefferson Streets.

Although no vehicle has officially crossed from one country to the other on the bridge - one distracted driver nearly did, but was detained last October.

Related: Man drives onto Gordie Howe Bridge, gets intercepted by Canadian officials

With the Gordie Howe Bridge publicly owned as opposed to the privately owned Ambassador Bridge, rates are scheduled to be lower.

The Gordie Howe promises 'Breakaway' a toll discount program for those who make frequent trips to Ontario and back. Having the tag on your vehicle promises toll discounts, hassle-free payments in "less than five seconds."

Related: Man drives onto Gordie Howe Bridge, gets intercepted by Canadian officials

Drivers of passenger vehicles will pay a standard toll of $5.75 US and $8 Canadian per crossing. Breakaway members receive a 25% discount with rates of $4.35 US and $6 Canadian.

Commercial trucks, oversized vehicles and larger passenger vehicles will pay a standard toll of $8.75 US and $12 Canadian per axle, with a Breakaway rate of $6.90 US per axle and $9.60 Canadian per axle.

In comparison, the privately-owned Ambassador Bridge charges $10 for passenger vehicles, buses and motorcycles - with a $20 charge for any of those vehicles towing a trailer.

On the Ambassador, commercial vehicles pay a toll of $15 per axle with an E-ZPass or $20 per axle without an account.

Stay with FOX 2 for more information as it becomes available.