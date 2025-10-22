Man drives onto Gordie Howe Bridge, gets intercepted by Canadian officials

article

The Brief A lost driver of a transport truck drove onto the Gordie Howe International Bridge. The man entered from the US side and was intercepted by Canadian officials. The bridge construction is complete, but the opening was delayed for further testing.



A transport truck driver claiming to be lost nearly became the first vehicle to cross the new Gordie Howe International Bridge.

The backstory:

The driver, coming from the American side, was intercepted by Canadian officials and directed back without incident.

According to the Windsor-Detroit Bridge Authority, the driver was searching for the Ambassador Bridge.

"A lost driver was unable to find their way appropriately out of the Gordie Howe International Bridge project site after receiving direction from Bridging North America security personnel on how to proceed to their intended destination of the Ambassador Bridge," the WDBA said in a statement. "The driver became further disorientated given the size and complexity of the construction site."

The Canada Border Services Agency said that no firearms were drawn during the incident.

"There are multiple security barriers including extensive fencing to prevent people from erroneously crossing," it said in a release. "And there was no opportunity for the truck to enter Canada."

CBSA officials said that the prompt response and interception of the truck represents the security measures and oversight of the authority.

The driver did not face any legal penalty for accidentally driving on the bridge.

Dig deeper:

The Gordie Howe Bridge's opening has been delayed until 2026, due to further testing being needed before it can open.

It had been scheduled to open in late 2025 but the exact date is still to be determined based on "ongoing quality reviews, testing and commissioning," said Heather Grondin from the WDBA.

Bridge construction reached multiple milestones over the past two years, including connecting the two decks stretching from Canada and the U.S. sides of the structure.

Then in July, crews began to disassemble the tower cranes that helped build the spires supporting the bridge deck.

The half-mile crossing is supported by massive cables that stretch from the concrete pillars to the deck.