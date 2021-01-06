Gov. Whitmer holding COVID-19 news conference Wednesday afternoon

Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has called a news conference Wednesday to give COVID-19 updates in the state.

She'll be speaking at 1:30 p.m. on Jan. 6. You can watch in the video player below or at fox2detroit.com/live. Gov. Whitmer will be speaking with the state's medical director, Dr. Joneigh Khaldun.

On Monday, Jan. 4 the state surpassed 500,000 confirmed cases of the virus. The grim benchmark represents 1/20th of the state's total population that has now tested positive for a virus after the first case was reported in Michigan in March. Since then, the COVID-19 virus has wreaked havoc on the state's public health and economic groups.

Some restrictions from the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services are still intact through at least January 15, 2021. Indoor dining is still prohibited, nightclubs are still closed and organized indoor sports are still barred.

Other restrictions were lifted last month, allowing casinos, movie theaters, bowling alleys and in-person learning at high schools and universities to reopen and resume.

KEY COVID-19 METRICS IMPROVING IN MICHIGAN

As of December 18, the state's medical director Dr. Joneigh Khaldun said health officials are seeing improvements in three key COVID-19 metrics in the state.

Case rates in the state have been declining in all regions for 27 days now and is at 439 cases per million people per day. The average case rate in Michigan peaked at 739 cases per million on Nov. 14.

The percent positive rate has been declining in the state for 11 days now and is at 10.6%. This rate peaked at 14.3% on Dec. 4.

Dr. Khaldun has said a percent positive rate below 3% indicates community spread isn't happening.

Also, the percent of hospital beds being used for COVID-19 patients has been declining in Michigan for the past 13 days. Right now, the current capacity is at 17.3% for beds with COVID-19 patients. This peaked at 20.1% on Dec. 1.