Gov. Whitmer says she'd 'look favorably' on putting money towards gun security at capitol building

Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer sat down for a one-on-one interview with FOX 2's Tim Skubick Thursday and talked about everything from guns at the capitol, to COVID-19 cases in the state to the upcoming presidential election.

The governor wanted to talk about her arduous 6-month journey into Michigan's coronavirus crisis. We're not out the woods, she says, but she is pleased that 87% of the state's economy is back and the state is ranked number 10 in the country on the financial turnaround. Although, it is number eight in the nation in nursing home deaths but she counters the ranking is "still better than the majority of states."

The governor also hopes within months there will be uplifting news for beleaguered citizens on the virus vaccine front.

"I'm not saying that there's a magic date that I can predict and I'm not pretending that this isn't something that has to go through the appropriate process and trials, but with so many in the works it increases the odds that we're going to get something that works," she said.

Something that is not working for the governor - bringing guns to the state capitol, even though it is legal under the open carry law.

For the first time, the governor says she is willing to spend your tax dollars for metal detectors and security guards if the state capitol commission votes to ban guns.

I'm hopeful they will take action to ban weapons in the capitol. I don't think any legislator should have to go to work and be in fear of their safety and be intimidated." She added she would "absolutely look favorable on the prospect" of putting money towards metal detectors and security.

On the presidential campaign front, she was asked if she thinks Donald Trump will do everything possible not to leave office if he loses the election.

"I don't know, you'd have to ask him," she said initially, but then added, "It appears as though the groundwork is being laid to call into question the integrity of this election."