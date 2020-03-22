Gov. Whitmer speaks on what’s next for Michigan during COVID-19 crisis

"If you're not concerned, you're dangerously uninformed," said Gov. Gretchen Whitmer.

Whitmer appeared on the Press Circuit Sunday morning.

"We have to make sure we are being thoughtful but moving swiftly so I would anticipate there will be additional steps in the days and weeks that are coming ahead," she said.

Last week, the governor repeatedly said shelter in place was not up for consideration, which was a slightly different take she had on FOX News Sunday.

"We are always evaluating," she said. "We've got an ongoing debate about what the next step is and I would anticipate additional steps being taken because we have got to be serious about this."

There are now 7 states with shelter in place mandates including our neighbors in Ohio, theirs starts Monday. It means stay home, with some exceptions.

You can leave for a health issue, to get supplies like food or medicine, to take care of loved ones, or outdoor activity but within the social distancing parameters, and for certain types of work deemed essential.

Important to note, Michigan currently has nearly triple the number of positive COVID-19 cases than Ohio.

"There are consequences to every order that I issue they weigh heavily on me," Whitmer said.

Whitmer says their team continuous to monitor the quote "science" and will make decisions based on what's best for Michiganders

For now, she's imploring everyone follow what's already in place.

"Everyone should take this these orders and the CDC recommendations incredibly seriously so we don't overwhelm the healthcare system," she said.