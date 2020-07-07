Gov. Whitmer to announce actions to protect students returning to school this fall using federal relief funds

Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer and Attorney General Dana Nessel will hold a press conference at 2 p.m. on Tuesday to discuss how the state is going to ensure proper use of federal relief funds that are allocated for schools in the state.

The governor's office announced the press conference on Tuesday to discuss steps the state will take to ensure federal relief funds are properly allocated to both public and private schools.

Whitmer and Nessel will speak at 2 p.m. from Lansing. You can watch the live stream in the player below.

The CARES act earmarked more than $30 billion in funding for education across the country with Michigan expected to get just under $390 million.