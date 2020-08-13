Gov. Whitmer to speak Friday morning on COVID-19 in Michigan

Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has called a news conference for Friday, August 14, 2020 to talk about the state's continuing response to COVID-19.

The news conference is set for 11 a.m. You can watch live on FOX 2, in your FOX 2 News app or in the video player below.

Gov. Whitmer will be joined by Lt. Governor Garlin Gilchrist II, and Michigan Department of Health and Human Services Chief Medical Executive Dr. Joneigh Khaldun.

The last time the governor spoke on COVID-19 was last week on Wednesday, Aug. 5. Since then she's extended the emergency and disaster declaration for COVID-19 in Michigan through Sept. 4, 2020. It had been set to expire on Aug. 11.

Her conference will be held as many districts are just now deciding on their return to learn plans, though her office didn't give details on what she'll be speaking about specifically. You can see which districts in metro Detroit have made their decisions thus far here.

As per the information given during the last COVID-19 news conference, the state of Michigan was seeing a 3.4% positive rate in testing, down from a 3.7% the week prior. Michigan is also averaging about 28,000 tests per day.

Advertisement

As of last week's information, new cases continue to vary by region and we will get updated regional information again on Friday.

As of last week, the Detroit, Grand Rapids and Kalamazoo regions had just over 40 cases per million people per day.

The Jackson region and Upper Peninsula both had 35 cases per million people per day.

The Saginaw region was just under 30 cases per million people per day.

The Lansing region also had just under 30 cases per million people per day.

The Traverse City region was the only region in Michigan with under 10 cases per million people per day and has also seen a decrease over the past 3 weeks.

This story will be updated with information from the news conference.