Detroit man pleads guilty to killing wife he called 'demon' with sword, pliers

The Brief A man charged in the murder of his wife, has pleaded guilty. Timothy Morgan fatally attacked his wife Kathryn in their Detroit apartment last May. Morgan told police at the time that he "killed the demon pretending to be his wife."



A Detroit man who attacked and killed his wife with a plastic sword and pliers has pleaded guilty.

The backstory:

Timothy Morgan, 69, has pleaded guilty in the death of his wife, Kathryn last May, according to the Wayne County Prosecutor's Office.

Morgan was charged with first degree murder in the attack, telling officers at the scene he "killed the demon pretending to be my wife and I'm turning myself in."

An assistant prosecutor called the details of the case "one of the worst" she's ever seen.

The home that police entered after Morgan surrendered to police looked like it was "from a horror movie," according to the prosecutor.

Reading from a police report in a prior court hearing, the prosecutor told the court that blood splatter was found throughout the apartment.

Morgan has no criminal history and has lived in other states before recently returning to Michigan, his court-appointed defense attorney told the judge.

Police said Morgan walked into a Detroit police precinct around 4:30 a.m. Sunday and said he killed his wife with a sword. He was detained while officers went to his home in the 18400 block of Conley Street.

At the home, officers found 67-year-old Kathryn Morgan suffering multiple stab wounds to her back and head. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

According to the Wayne County Prosecutor's Office, Timothy Morgan stabbed Kathryn multiple times with a plastic sword before he struck her in the head with a pair of pliers.