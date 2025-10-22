Expand / Collapse search

Government shutdown: Detroit Metro Airport offering free food to employees working without pay

By FOX 2 Staff
Published  October 22, 2025 9:06am EDT
The Brief

    • Federal employees at Detroit Metro Airport and Willow Run Airport are eligible for a free meal program during the government shutdown. 
    • They can spend up to $20 a day on food and drinks at DTW restaurants and stores.

ROMULUS, Mich. (FOX 2) - Federal workers at Detroit Metro Airport and Willow Run Airport can get free food and drinks during the government shutdown.

Around the United States, many federal employees are still going to work but are not receiving a paycheck. At Detroit Metro, this includes people with Customs & Border Protection, the Federal Aviation Administration, and the Transportation Security Administration. 

As part of the Federal Employee Meal Program, these workers can spend up to $20 at Detroit Metro restaurants and retailers that sell food and beverages. The airport said concessionaries agreed to participate in this program.

"Although they are not being paid, our federal partners continue to stand beside us each day, committed to safety," said WCAA CEO Chad Newton. "DTW’s concessionaires and the Airport Authority are pleased to be able to offer a small token of our appreciation."

The program, which began Monday, will be offered until Dec. 31, unless the shutdown ends before that date.  

The Source: This information is from the Wayne County Airport Authority. 

