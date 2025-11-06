Government shutdown impact hits Detroit Veterans Day Parade

The Brief The ripple effect of the government shutdown has reached the Veterans Day Parade in Detroit. No Army band or US Coast Guard's crew will be in attendance. Also canceled is the helicopter flyover from Selfridge Air National Guard Base.



Detroit’s Veterans Day Parade is about pride, tradition, and gratitude. FOX 2’s own Rich Luterman will be right there honoring those who served.

What they're saying:

But before the first band steps off, there are some big changes this year’s crowd will notice.

Veterans Day is when we come together to honor their sacrifices. This year, though, our celebration in Detroit will have a noticeable void.

Because of the government shutdown, we’re losing the familiar and beloved sounds of the Army band and the sight of the Coast Guard’s crew.

"Who doesn’t like the Coast Guard? So they won't be there due to the government shutdown. So that was like a punch in the gut," said Jerry Eden, Detroit Veterans Day Parade Corp.

Also canceled is a special helicopter flyover from Selfridge Air National Guard Base that was meant to start the parade with pride at 11:11.

It’s a heartfelt disappointment for the people who pour so much love into this event.

"Don’t get me wrong, there’s plenty of other veterans' service organizations that help us support the parade," he said. "They come out in the thousands, so we're going to have a lot of people there and military vehicles that people own - they have their own collections. But it's not going to be the same without them."

The Great Lakes National Cemetery announced on social media its Veterans Day Ceremony in Holly is being canceled. FOX 2 is told it’s also because of the ongoing shutdown, and a lack of funding.

The cemetery will be open for visitors who still want to pay their respects.

But even in this scaled-back form, our gratitude at FOX 2 for our veterans will be just as strong, and we’ll still come together to honor them in every way we can.