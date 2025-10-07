Government shutdown leads to travel delays as TSA officers work without pay

The Brief The Federal Government shutdown has led to travel delays across the country as TSA officers are without pay. Travelers have resorted to luck and superstition as flight delays sweep the nation’s airports. Nashville has an average delay of 126 minutes and climbing, Chicago at about 40 minutes.



Travelers across the country are facing pain at the airport as air traffic controllers and TSA officers are still on the job, but without pay, and many are calling out sick.

It has left some control towers empty and flights delayed or canceled.

Big picture view:

Travelers have resorted to luck and superstition as flight delays sweep the nation’s airports. Nashville has an average delay of 126 minutes and climbing, Chicago at about 40 minutes.

"You just grin and bear it and bring your patience, and you go to the Delta Sky Club. You can watch the Tigers now. Of course, I’ve got my hat on," said traveler Jason Tague.

The head of their union says it is safe to fly.

"They’re going to do every single thing they can, but this entire system is already on the back day in and day out, operating 10,800, which should be 14,633," said Nick Daniels of the National Air Traffic Controllers Association.

Dig deeper:

Air traffic controllers, according to their union, are now working six days with 10-hour shifts. It's a group that is already understaffed by more than 3,800 air traffic controllers nationwide.

Meanwhile, the Trump administration put out a warning on Tuesday that federal workers might not get back pay, which led to a spike in sick calls by air traffic controllers and fueling delays.