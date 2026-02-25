Governor Whitmer to deliver her final State of the State address in Lansing

The Brief Governor Whitmer will take the podium in Lansing for her final State of the State Address. She’s expected to highlight what she calls progress, record education funding, expanded preschool and more. Aric Nesbitt, the state Senate minority leader and a Republican candidate for governor, will deliver the official GOP response.



Governor Gretchen Whitmer will deliver her final State of the State address and while she’s expected to focus on her legacy and what she still wants to accomplish, Republicans are already signaling they’ve got other ideas for Michigan’s future.

Local perspective:

In a couple of hours, Governor Whitmer will take the podium in Lansing. She’s expected to highlight what she calls progress, record education funding, expanded preschool, free school meals, and tax relief for working families and seniors.

Her proposed $88 billion budget continues those themes, investing heavily in ensuring grade school kids can read, higher education scholarships, and protecting health care access while also proposing new or higher taxes on tobacco, vaping products, and online gambling to help balance the books.

But Republicans have other ideas.

The other side:

Aric Nesbitt, the state Senate minority leader and a Republican candidate for governor, will deliver the official GOP response. He’s expected to argue the governor’s budget is too large, too expensive, and relies too heavily on tax increases.

Meanwhile, Michigan House Speaker Matt Hall has already made clear Republicans are not interested in raising taxes, saying the GOP plans to focus on cutting spending and tightening oversight of the Whitmer administration.

With Republicans now controlling the House, the debate over taxes and spending is likely just getting started.

What's next:

Again, the governor’s seventh and final speech will happen at 7 p.m.