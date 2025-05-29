Governor Whitmer: 'Huge disappointment' if pardons happen for kidnap plotters

Just one day after President Trump said that he was looking into possible pardons for two men convicted of plotting to kidnap Governor Gretchen Whitmer, she and many other lawmakers are on Mackinac Island for the annual Mackinac Policy Conference.

The governor spoke about the president's comments, telling FOX 2's Roop Raj that it would be disappointing.

The full interview with Governor Whitmer can be watched on The Pulse, airing at 11:30 p.m. Thursday.

They call it the Policy Conference for a reason. Everything that is happening inside the halls of the Grand Hotel and everywhere else on this island has to do with how policy is going to affect business, the community, and everyday Michiganders.