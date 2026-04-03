Governor Whitmer's energy emergency may reduce gas prices as costs rise

The Brief Paying at the pump can be a real pain, that’s what we’re hearing lately from a lot of different people, with prices per gallon hitting up to four dollars in some areas. Governor Whitmer is trying to help alleviate some of those costs by declaring an official energy emergency. It means gas stations like this Marathon off Southfield Road, where you can see $8.50 for two gallons, may offer some relief.



Governor Gretchen Whitmer is taking a swing at stabilizing gas prices by declaring a statewide energy emergency.

The executive order will ease certain regulations so gas stations can sell cheaper fuel.

By the numbers:

Paying at the pump can be a real pain, that’s what FOX 2 has been hearing lately from a lot of different people, with prices per gallon hitting up to four dollars in some areas. Now, Governor Whitmer is trying to help alleviate some of those costs by declaring an official energy emergency.

What does that do?

Well, it means gas stations like this Marathon off Southfield Road, where you can see $8.50 for two gallons, may offer some relief.

What this does is allow higher-pressure, higher-vapor gasoline to be sold during times when it normally wouldn’t. It’s a regulatory adjustment, but it’s aimed at helping consumers at the pump. So you should end up seeing prices go down.

FOX 2 spoke with the owner of this station, as well as a woman who spent $100 on gas on Friday.

"This would only be short-term, not long-term. It would probably only be a slight decrease, like 15 to 20 cents," said gas station owner Sam Nassar. "The cost is $3.75 a gallon, but you’ll see prices around $4.00, $4.20, $4.60, it depends on the area. Ten to fifteen cents nowadays will help. But again, this is only short-term."

"I mean, I get that gas is going up, but at the same time, we were higher than this several years ago. So as long as it stays under four bucks, it’s better than what it was," said Kelly Novakowski.

What's next:

So, when might you see some of these changes taking effect and helping your wallet? The owner here says you can expect to see prices drop within the next couple of weeks.