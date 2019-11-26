Grandmother, grandson hurt in shooting on Detroit's west side

A woman and her grandson were shot overnight inside a home on Detroit's west side.

Police say the shooting happened just before 1 a.m. in the 13900 block of Mettetal, which is near Schoolcraft and Greenfield.

Police say the 61-year-old woman and her 25-year-old grandson were inside the home when an unknown person allegedly entered the home and shot them both.

The grandson is in critical condition at the hospital and the grandmother is in serious condition.

The suspect got away and the victims haven't been able to provide a description yet.

Police are still investigating the circumstances surrounding the shooting.