Gratiot road construction in Roseville set to resume Feb. 22, impacting traffic both directions

Phase two of road construction on Gratiot Avenue in Roseville is expected to resume next week, with lane closures expected for both directions of traffic.

The Michigan Department of Transportation said the two-year project will replace asphalt on the roadway as well as upgrade the water main and storm sewer system on M-3. Sign replacement and new signals are also going in.

The 1.7-mile project will take place between Common and 14 Mile Road in Macomb County, beginning on Feb. 22.

The construction is expected to reduce northbound and southbound traffic to two lanes on Gratiot. Barrels will begin on northbound lanes at 12 Mile Road and on Southbound lanes at 15 Mile Road.

All driveway and business access in the construction zone will remain accessible.

The project is expected to be completed by the late fall.