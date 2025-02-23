Great Lakes Comic Con honors founder who died just before 2025 event

Fifteen years ago, Athens High School social studies teacher Mike DeSantis started the Great Lakes Comic Con, held annually at Macomb Community College.

This year the show expanded to a full 3-day weekend for the first time, but sadly for the friends and family who worked the show, the celebration had to be cut short. Less than two weeks before the show took place, DeSantis died suddenly.

An outpouring of grief from his friends, family, co-workers and the comic-con "family" flooded social media in the lead up to the show.

At the show, a large group of his students and coworkers attended to show support for their loved one.

"He was our teacher, colleague, and friend, and he will be missed," Troy teacher Shawn DuFresne posted on social media, along with a photo of many Athens students.

Vendors, attendees and guests of the show also showed their support. Two large banners honoring DeSantis were laid out for people to wish his family well. The entire show was dedicated to his memory as people poured in to enjoy the weekend.

"This has been his brainchild," friend and vendor Brad Richards said. "This is a childhood passion that just blew up."

Richards said it was a sad weekend without his friend.

"This is really a celebration of MIke," he said. "He poured his heart into this. Even though this was a business, he still had that passion."

Image 1 of 33 ▼



