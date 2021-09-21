Great Lakes Water Authority warning residents about flood potential this week

The Great Lakes Water Authority is warning residents about flooding potential this week as thunderstorms begin to roll into Metro Detroit this week.

In a severe weather alert, GWLA asked everyone and especially those in low-lying areas that have already been hit by flooding before to be on the lookout for more water.

Expected storms could bring up to 4 inches of rain, as well as exceed 1 inch of rain per hour at some times.

"A Flash Flood Watch or Flood Watch may eventually be needed," according to the National Weather Service.

The NWS anticipates activating a Flood Watch alert from 4 p.m. Sept. 21 to 8 a.m. Sept. 23.

Advertisement

GWLA said its regional system is working as designed currently has the capacity to handle the predicted rainfall. It also says it has staffed accordingly.