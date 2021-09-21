Expand / Collapse search

Great Lakes Water Authority warning residents about flood potential this week

By Jack Nissen
DETROIT - The Great Lakes Water Authority is warning residents about flooding potential this week as thunderstorms begin to roll into Metro Detroit this week. 

In a severe weather alert, GWLA asked everyone and especially those in low-lying areas that have already been hit by flooding before to be on the lookout for more water.

Expected storms could bring up to 4 inches of rain, as well as exceed 1 inch of rain per hour at some times.

"A Flash Flood Watch or Flood Watch may eventually be needed," according to the National Weather Service. 

The NWS anticipates activating a Flood Watch alert from 4 p.m. Sept. 21 to 8 a.m. Sept. 23. 

GWLA said its regional system is working as designed currently has the capacity to handle the predicted rainfall. It also says it has staffed accordingly.