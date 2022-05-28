Great-looking forecast for the holiday weekend
FOX 2 - Rain tapering off across the state tonight, right on time for the holiday weekend.
A mild and dry Saturday setting up with seasonal temperatures in the 70s, with a high of 74, low of 58.
Warmer day with a few more clouds but still dry Sunday, with a high of 80 and a low of 67.
Memorial Day brings even hotter temperatures, with a high of 89 and low of 70.
Still dry Tuesday with increasing clouds late and much hotter up to 91, with a low of 72.
Wednesday brings the threat of rain, storms are possible with a high of 88 and a low of 60.
A cold front moves through Thursday with rain and cooler temperatures with a high of 73 and a low of 56.
We'll be ending the week on a dry note Friday with a high of 76 and a low of 55.
Enjoy your weekend!
Advertisement