Great looking Mother's Day on the way

By and David Komer online producer
Sunny Weekend

High pressure finally driving the rain east and away bringing in sunshine for the weekend. A warming trend next week will bring temperatures near 80. Meteorologist Lori Pinson has your forecast

FOX 2 - Say goodbye to gloomy, rainy skies for a while! Dry conditions building in, bringing sunshine for the weekend! (Tell Mom you ordered it just for her!)

As Low pressure moves east, High pressure will move in so expect another breezy day Saturday. Temperatures get progressively milder, 62/43.

Mother's Day. A little warmer with a mix of sun and clouds, 63/47.

Monday the warm-up really begins. Still dry, 67/52.

Tuesday: 72/55.

More clouds Wednesday. 76/55.

Thursday and Friday near 80, overnight 58.

Enjoy!