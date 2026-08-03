Great weather stretch continues Monday; warmer by midweek

Plan on a sweet start to the week as high pressure settles in.

Warm afternoons, cool nights, and plenty of sun will make for a sweet stretch of weather.

A stray shower is possible Wednesday evening, but a better chance for rain arrives Thursday as a slow-moving cold front slides in.

Temps cool a bit behind the front before the heat builds back in for the weekend.

All the while, our daylight continues to shrink. Sunrise comes a little later each morning while sunset arrives a little earlier each evening.

We’ll still have plenty of daylight in August, but by month’s end we’ll have lost about an hour and 15 minutes compared to where we started.

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