Great weather stretch continues Monday; warmer by midweek
FOX 2 - Plan on a sweet start to the week as high pressure settles in.
Warm afternoons, cool nights, and plenty of sun will make for a sweet stretch of weather.
A stray shower is possible Wednesday evening, but a better chance for rain arrives Thursday as a slow-moving cold front slides in.
Temps cool a bit behind the front before the heat builds back in for the weekend.
All the while, our daylight continues to shrink. Sunrise comes a little later each morning while sunset arrives a little earlier each evening.
We’ll still have plenty of daylight in August, but by month’s end we’ll have lost about an hour and 15 minutes compared to where we started.