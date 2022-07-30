Greektown Heritage Fest is back in Downtown Detroit on Saturday

Detroit is hosting its third annual Greektown Heritage Festival today after a two-year hiatus.

The event is free to all attendees and runs from noon to 9 p.m. on Monroe St between Beaubien and St. Antoine in Downtown Detroit. It first launched in 2018 to celebrate the neighborhood's Greek heritage.

Enjoy music from Greek musicians and a live DJ, traditional dance performances, and plenty of food and drinks. The highlight on the menu is a lamb roast with more than 500 lbs being served.

The schedule for Saturday, July 30:

12:00 - 2:30 pm: Aegean Roots

2:30 - 3:00 pm: Hellenic Society of Performing Arts Dancers

3:00 - 5:30 pm: Enigma

5:30 - 6:00 pm: Cretan Pseloretes of Detroit

6:00 - 8:30 pm: DJ Nico Blu

"The Greektown Heritage Festival is truly a celebration of all-things Greek – dancing, music, food, drinks and more," said Athina Papas, Board Chair and President of the Greektown Neighborhood Partnership. "On behalf of the Greektown Neighborhood Partnership and Greektown business owners and families, I’d like to thank our sponsor partners whose support helps ensure the festival’s success, including Hollywood Casino at Greektown, Bedrock, Tito's Handmade Vodka, Fabiano Brothers, the Downtown Detroit Partnership, and Gold Star Products."

For more information, visit the Greektown Neighborhood Partnership website.