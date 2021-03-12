Check out the newest bars, restaurants opening in Detroit’s Greektown

Three new restaurants and bars have appeared in Detroit’s Greektown recently, while three existing businesses got facelifts.

The new businesses are Pig’s Tail Cocktail Lounge and Rooftop, Bakalikon, and The Lobby. Renovated businesses include Golden Fleece, Pappy’s Sports Bar & Grill, and the Atheneum Suite Hotel.

"The Greektown district has been a vibrant area within Detroit for decades. Despite the challenges of COVID-19, Greektown’s spirit of hospitality and our patrons are at the forefront of everything we do. We look forward to welcoming guests to our district in a safe manner," said Athina Papas, the board president of Greektown Neighborhood Partnership. Papas’ family owns Pegasus Taverna and Atheneum Suite Hotel.

New business highlights

Pig’s Tail Cocktail Lounge and Rooftop

This new bar above Red Smoke Barbeque is not yet open but intends to begin operations by opening day for the Detroit Tigers on April 1.

It is described as an intimate cocktail lounge that will only seat 40. The rooftop space will provide seating for 50 more people.

The building features a charred wood design reminiscent of charred oak barrels of bourbon, an appropriate design as there will be 100 types of bourbon available.

Pig Tail’s proprietor Tasso Teftsis also owns Astoria Pastry Shop and Red Smoke Barbeque.

"During this last difficult year in our business in Greektown my neighbors have shown that they will not give up but instead double down on their community. Many have made major renovations and others have taken the time to make their businesses more attractive. We are very conscious of our role to enhance and preserve our history and heritage in Greektown," Teftsis said.

Bakalikon

Yanni and Spero Dionisopoulos, who own Golden Fleece, are opening Bakalikon, a Greek wine bar and store that will offer Greek products to-go, as well as upscale meze.

A pop-up version of the business has been operating on the Exodos Rooftop during the pandemic.

"For over 50 years, Golden Fleece has celebrated Greek culture and we continue to expand that authentic Greek feel through opening Bakalikon, as well as through Exodos Rooftop. The pandemic has hit our Greektown community hard, but we’re committed to meeting that challenge together as a community," Yanni Dionisopoulos said.

It is expected to open this spring.

The Lobby

Under the direction of Chef Petro Drakopoulos, this eatery will feature an American menu, dishes with international influence, and handcrafted cocktails.

Renovation highlights

Olon Interior used European-inspired design to update three Greektown businesses.

A full renovation of this longtime Greektown restaurant, Golden Fleece, included adding a bar.

The menu has been updated to include more options, such as vegetarian and vegan fare.

Pappy’s Sports Bar & Grill was renovated on the inside.

There will also be outside changes and sign updates, as it is rebranding as the Three-Legged Goat in the spring.

The Atheneum Suite Hotel’s lobby, meeting spaces, and bar were updated during a five-month long construction process that was more than a year in the making.