Greektown works to accomodate crowds after indoor bar service closes

It's the first weekend since the governor shut down indoor seating for bars. On top of that, we're in a heat wave and it's a major holiday.

So what do the party spots look like? And are people obeying COVID-19 safety guidelines? We visited Greektown Friday night, and it's not the typical scene you'd expect.

Friday night, before the Fourth of July it would normally be crowded in downtown Detroit, but bars are still scrambling to accommodate more executive orders prohibiting them from serving alcohol inside. They're shifting everything outdoors.

The Old Shillelagh, for example, debuted an enhanced version of their outdoor seating, hoping to draw in their typically big crowds.

Governor Whitmer's orders have restaurants at half capacity and most down here have shortened hours.

Bars continue to try and reinvent themselves. The governor is allowing them to sell cocktails to-go, but once you get them you've got to go as the Greektown zone is not designated for strolling and sipping.

