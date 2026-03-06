Greenfield lane closures begin soon as part of I-696 project

Drivers who take Greenfield through Oak Park and Southfield should expect extra traffic soon.

Beginning Monday, March 9, two of the three lanes in each direction of Greenfield will be closed at I-696, leaving only one lane open each way. These closures come as crews work to rebuild the freeway and bridges that go over it.

According to the Michigan Department of Transportation construction map, the closures will be in effect through the end of March.

I-696 rebuild project

Eastbound I-696 remains closed and detoured from the Lodge Freeway to I-75 through 2026.

Westbound I-696 traffic is currently shifted over to the newly rebuilt eastbound side near the I-75 interchange.