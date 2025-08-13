Greenhouse dispensary owner wants to do 'Bar Rescue' style show helping other dispensaries

The Brief A local long-time dispensary owner wants to use his skills to help struggling dispensaries. This would be in the style of a TV show like Bar Rescue and Kitchen Nightmares.



Jerry Millen has owned Greenhouse Of Walled Lake for many years, and he thinks he can use his skills to help other dispensaries. But how is he going to do it?

Jerry says he knows the power of television, and is pretty connected to some friends on television in Hollywood who made a pilot for him to become the weed rescue, or better known as "Cannabis Rescue."

Think of it in the same lane as shows like Gordon Ramsay's ‘Kitchen Nightmares’ or John Taffer's ‘Bar Rescue.’

"It’s like a Bar Rescue takeoff where we go in, and we help people understand what’s in a dispensary and what you can expect when you are what you should expect, not what you’re going to expect, because a lot of these places are jacked up," he said.