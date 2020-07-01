Greenlight Fund Detroit raises funds to fight poverty with new literacy program

They are called The Greenlight Fund Detroit - and they are raising funds to fight poverty and increase literacy among our youngest readers.

They work with the community to find out what is needed and to meet those needs - and right now their focus - is literacy for our youngest readers.

It is being launched in a dozen schools and community organizations next week. They are reaching out to families - but hope to expand the program in the fall.

"Our goal is to reverse what's known as the summer slide," said Rishi Moudgil.

It is all about working with families to kids to keep reading and learning - so they don’t lose literacy skills during the summer break.

"One of the challenges in Detroit is that only about 15 percent of third graders are reading at a proficient level currently. So even before the pandemic it was clear we needed to do a lot of work," Moudgil said.

Moudgil runs the Greenlight Fund working to address those reading skills so critical for success in school - and in life.

"Up until third grade you're learning to read," Moudgil said. "And after third grade you're reading to learn, so to have those core skills and that ability to read by third grade is often a key indicator, for the rest of a child's life and into adulthood."

So his organization, the greenlight fund, is working to meet those needs. Literacy now a key focus as The Greenlight Fund partners with the springboard collaborative, local schools and non-profits to concentrate on reading - virtually.

"That allows families to stay at home in a safe environment, but also be part of the learning process along with their children," he said.

The program starts next week working with children pre-k through third grade, through weekly family workshops with teachers to establish goals for skill development each week. It offers online resources and books that parents and children can read together every day online - to keep learning all summer long.

"This family centered literacy approach is fairly unique but a lot of our families do want that - they want to be able to learn and help their kids learn in their homes," he said.

For more information go to https://greenlightfund.org/sites/detroit/