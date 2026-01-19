Grosse Ile officials rescue dog that was found standing on the iced-over Detroit River

The Brief A dog was saved from the frozen water of the Detroit River after it ran away from its home. Officials worked using a drone and an airboat to rescue the dog.



A dog that ran away from home was rescued from the ice of the Detroit River in the Grosse Ile area on Monday, according to police.

Big picture view:

On Jan. 19, Grosse Ile police say they were called out to the area of Bellevue Rd. and East River Rd. where a dog was seen running onto the iced-over water of the Detroit River. When they arrived, police say they saw the dog around 350 yards offshore, standing on the ice.

Officials worked to get the dog back onto land, even using a drone to attempt to encourage it off the ice.

An hour after they arrived at 4 p.m., the Grosse Ile Fire Department was called out where Fire Chief Robert Roscoe began walking onto the ice until it was discovered the ice was too dangerous in some areas.

A second attempt was used by the Fire Department's Air Boat, but the dog tried to run away from rescuers. Police say it wasn't until the airboat was heading back to land that officials saw the dog in the water and immediately rescued it.

What they're saying:

The dog's family told police that the 6-month-old Australian Shepherd, Stella, was let out in the backyard and ran away.

The family said they are very grateful for all the effort put into rescuing Stella.