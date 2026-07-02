Grosse Pointe Farms man charged with sex crime on boat

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The Brief A 38-year-old Grosse Pointe Farms man is charged with a sex crime. Macomb County prosecutors allege the crime happened on his boat in June at a marina in St. Clair Shores. Benjamin Warda has been charged with third-degree criminal sexual conduct.



A Grosse Pointe Farms man has been charged with a sex crime that was alleged to have happened in a marine, the Macomb County Prosecutor’s Office said.

Benjamin Warda, 38, of Grosse Pointe Farms, is facing the following charge:

Third-degree criminal sexual conduct, a felony punishable by up to 15 years

Photo: Macomb County Prosecutor's Office, booking photo for Benjamin Warda

What they're saying:

The prosecutor’s office says a person was sexually assaulted on his boat on June 13, which was docked at a marina in St. Clair Shores.

What's next:

Warda is scheduled to appear in court later this month on July 14 for a probable cause hearing.