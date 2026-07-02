Grosse Pointe Farms man charged with sex crime on boat
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A Grosse Pointe Farms man has been charged with a sex crime that was alleged to have happened in a marine, the Macomb County Prosecutor’s Office said.
Benjamin Warda, 38, of Grosse Pointe Farms, is facing the following charge:
- Third-degree criminal sexual conduct, a felony punishable by up to 15 years
Photo: Macomb County Prosecutor's Office, booking photo for Benjamin Warda
What they're saying:
The prosecutor’s office says a person was sexually assaulted on his boat on June 13, which was docked at a marina in St. Clair Shores.
What's next:
Warda is scheduled to appear in court later this month on July 14 for a probable cause hearing.
The Source: Information in this article was taken from the Macomb County Prosecutor’s Office.