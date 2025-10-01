Grosse Pointe Farms police looking for missing woman with Alzheimer’s disease

article

A Grosse Pointe Farms woman with Alzheimer’s disease is missing.

Police reported that 65-year-old Janet Michels left her home on Colonial Court near Mack Avenue on Tuesday morning.

Michels is described as a white woman with red shoulder-length hair. She is 5 feet, 6 inches tall and weighs 115 pounds. She was last seen wearing a light-colored shirt, red shorts, and pink and gray tennis shoes.

Anyone who sees Michels is asked to contact the Grosse Pointe Farms Department of Public Safety at 313-885-2100 or 911.