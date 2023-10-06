Grosse Pointe Woods police investigate fatal shooting early Friday morning

article

Police in Grosse Pointe Woods are investigating the fatal shooting of a man and say they have a suspect in custody.

Around 12:45 a.m. on Friday, the Grosse Pointe Woods Public Safety Department responded to a call of a shooting on Brys Drive, just south of Mack and 8 Mile, on a reported shooting.

Officers and other first responders arrived and found an adult man had been shot. He was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Police said they took one suspect into custody and that there is no threat to the public.

Police are still investigating and released no additional information.

