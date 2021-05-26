Grosse Pointe Woods police seek missing man who has autism and needs medication

article

Grosse Pointe Woods police are looking for a missing man who has autism and other medical conditions that require medication.

Andrew Robert Zierk was last seen at 20025 Mack Ave. at about 8:45 a.m. Tuesday.

Zierk is 5 feet, 7 inches tall, and weighs 140 pounds. He is white, has hazel eyes, and brown-blond hair.

He was last seen wearing a black and white plaid shirt, red shorts, and tan shoes.

Anyone with information about Zierk's whereabouts is asked to call police at 313-343-2400.