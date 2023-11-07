Scholarship created in memory of Fraser High School teacher killed in hit-and-run along I-94

The parents of a 23-year-old teacher, killed in a hit-and-run on I-94 earlier this year, are creating a scholarship in his memory.

Connor McMahon was a teacher at Fraser High School and a summer camp counselor through the Recreational Authority of Roseville & Eastpointe (RARE).

"Working with kids over the summer was his passion," said Sara Frederick, the RARE assistant director. "He truly enjoyed it,"

After leaving a team building event at the recreation center on June 13, McMahon discovered a flat tire and was changing it along I-94 when Brooke Lynn-Denise Charles, 25, drove her car off the road, hit and killed him. According to officials, she was under the influence and bit an officer during her arrest.

When police arrived, they found McMahon lying unresponsive outside his car. He was pronounced dead on the scene.

McMahon put himself through college at the University of Michigan, then went back to Fraser High School – this time as a teacher. He had just wrapped up his first year, according to the district, teaching social studies.

"Knowing the number of lives that Connor impacted in such a positive way, for that to be snuffed out in an instant. … Well let’s just say it doesn’t seem fair," said Tony Lipinski, the executive director at RARE.

The Connor McMahon Scholarship will assist Fraser High School students who cannot afford the RARE summer day camp program.

"They can attend in Conner's memory," Lipinski said.

To raise money for the scholarship, t-shirts of his students' art work are being sold. They have thousands in scholarship money and hope to raise more – as donations are being accepted at Fraser High School and recreation center in Roseville.

"We felt that something had to be done to keep his memory alive because he was just a great guy, great person, comes from a great family, and it’s the least we can do," Lipinski added.



Charles appeared in court this week in Wayne County on charges of operating a vehicle under the influence causing death, failure to stop at the scene of a serious crash, and assault/resisting arrest of an officer. She pleaded no contest to the charge of operating a vehicle under the influence causing death while the other two charges were dismissed.

She was charged with the death of McMahon.

After her no contest plea, Charles will be sentenced in January 2024. She faces five to 15 years in prison.