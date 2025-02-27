Gun found inside Hazel Park High School student's backpack by police

article

A Hazel Park High School student was taken into custody for bringing a gun to school on Thursday.

The student's gun was found inside a backpack he had inside a classroom by police. He was arrested and transported to the Hazel Park police station and will be lodged at Oakland County Children’s Village.

Hazel Park police school resource detectives started investigating after administrators received a tip that a student had a gun in a backpack earlier today from OK2SAY, the state's student safety program.

Detectives identified the student who denied it, then subsequent searches of his locker and bag in his possession came up empty.

After police completed the interview, the student and his father were told he would not be allowed back in school while the investigation continued.

The teen then requested to get items from his locker, accompanied by a detective.

"The student then stated he had a backpack in a classroom he needed," said Hazel Park police in a release. "The student pointed to the backpack. A detective searched the backpack and found a handgun inside."

A police canine was requested to search the building along with police and staff as a precaution, while investigators say there is not any further threats to students or staff.

"Out of an abundance of caution and support for all, the Hazel Park Police will have additional officers on hand to make sure staff and students feel safe," the department said.

The Source: Information for this report was taken from a release by Hazel Park police.



