article

A strange find for police in southern Wayne County, when, while executing a search warrant, an alligator was found along with various kinds of drugs.

On Tuesday, Michigan State Police (MSP) said the Metro Narcotics Enforcement Team (MNET) executed a search warrant in a Downriver Community.

While there, detectives found multiple drugs, including 500 grams of methamphetamine, 10 grams of heroin, 6 grams of cocaine, 371 grams of various pills, and nine firearms.

A suspect was arrested during the search and is waiting to be reviewed by a prosecutor.

Meanwhile, an animal that is definitely not up for adoption was discovered in the home. An alligator was found, and police say it was taken to a local animal shelter.