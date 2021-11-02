GLWA expects Farmington Hills water main break repair to be done by weekend

Great Lakes Water Authority crews have been working to repair a water main break in Farmington Hills since Sunday.

The main broke at 14 Mile and Drake roads, causing problems for residents of both Farmington Hills and surrounding communities.

Sixty-three Farmington Hills customers are under a boil water advisory. Novi, Walled Lake, and Commerce Township remain under a precautionary boil water advisory.

"There’s that two sample requirement," said GLWA interim CEO Suzanne Coffey. "First round of samples came back good and they took another sample so they have to wait another 24 hours."

Repairs will last at least a few more days. Coffey said crews have the piping needed to replace what was damaged.

"We see the end of the week Friday or Saturday for our repair work to be complete," Coffey said.

The GLWA is still investigating what caused the break.

"In the next couple of weeks will have an idea," Coffey said. "It just really depends on how complex the analytics are."

This is not the first time GLWA has dealt with frustrated southeast Michigan residents this year. Heavy rainfall in June led to calls for GLWA to launch an investigation into operations of the Conner Creek pump station after massive flooding hit areas that included Detroit, Dearborn, and Grosse Pointe.

"When things happen, investigating them and then communicating the results, that’s the best way to restore public trust," Coffey said.