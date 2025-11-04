Gym designed for children with special needs opens this weekend in Clawson

article

The Brief We Rock the Spectrum, a gym designed with children with special needs in mind, opens Sunday in Clawson. It includes 12 pieces of therapeutic equipment designed to work with many of the sensory processing challenges. Children of all abilities are welcome at the grand opening.



A gym with a primary focus on serving children with autism and other special needs is opening this weekend in Clawson.

We Rock the Spectrum, an international children's gym franchise, plans to host a grand opening for its new Michigan location in the former Joe's Army Navy spot on 14 Mile and Crooks on Sunday.

According to a press release, the gym includes 12 pieces of therapeutic equipment designed to work with many of the sensory processing challenges. For example, We Rock the Spectrum said the gym's zip slider helps with children's vestibular sensations and sensory feedback while allowing them to better develop their upper arm and core strength.

Local perspective:

The Clawson We Rock the Spectrum location is owned by Michigan natives Ryan and Devorah who returned to the state to raise their children close to family.

Ryan is an occupational therapist, and one of the couple's four children has autism, while another one of their children had to undergo years of therapy after being born premature.

Grand opening celebration:

The grand opening will be held from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Nov. 9. Admission is $19.98 per child and includes access to all equipment, plus refreshments.

The gym is open to children of all abilities.

Find We Rock the Spectrum at 1255 W. 14 Mile Rd.