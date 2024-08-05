Joe's Army Navy closing Clawson location

Military surplus store Joe's Army Navy is closing its Clawson location.

Joe's moved to Clawson from Royal Oak five years ago. This closure only affects the store on 14 Mile and Crooks; the Waterford location will remain open. Products will still also be available online.

Merchandise at the Clawson location is currently 10-50% off, and the store is also selling fixtures.

Joe's Army Navy sells everything from military items, such as duffle bags, boots, and uniforms, to tents and other camping gear, shelf-stable ready-to-eat meals, and more.

The store is at 1255 W. 14 Mile. If you don't make it before the store closes for good, the other location is at 981 West Huron in Waterford.