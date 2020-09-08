Gyms reopen in Michigan after almost six months of being closed

After several months of official closures, gyms in Michigan will reopen their doors to patrons Wednesday after being given the green light the governor to allow customers back into their facilities.

Among industries that pushed hard to reopen, gyms and fitness centers were among businesses that had to wait longest amid pandemic-related closures in Michigan.

Then last week, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer said gyms could start admitting people on Sept. 9.

“Throughout this pandemic, we have followed the best science and data available to make decisions that will keep Michiganders safe, and our hard work is paying off," she said in last Thursday's statement.

Due to the nature of how COVID-19 transmits, the scenario of crowds of people exerting more than the average walker would prove a difficult setting to control the spread of the virus. That's why there was more than one caveat next to Whitmer's announcement.

For gyms to reopen, they'll need to abide by a number of safety protocols:

Patrons must wear a mask

Gym capacity is limited to 25% of the normal occupancy

Workout stations must enable six feet of distance between individuals exercising

Provide equipment-cleaning products at every station and make hand sanitizer readily available

Ensure ventilation systems operate properly, as well as increase outdoor air circulation as much as possible

Steam rooms, saunas, jacuzzis, and cold plunge pools must remain closed

Maintain accurate records, including date and time-of-entry-and-exit logs to aid with contact tracing

People can expect gyms both large and small to reopen on Wednesday. Planet Fitness, the largest chain of gyms in the state is set to reopen more than 60 locations.

Several smaller outlets dotted around Detroit and the metro region also expected to reopen.