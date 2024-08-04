Expand / Collapse search

Gyroplane crash in Napoleon claims the life of 83-year-old pilot

Published  August 4, 2024 5:53pm EDT
News
FOX 2 Detroit

NAPOLEON, TWP (FOX 2) - Karol Kay Degraw, 83, was flying a gyroplane over her property in Napoleon Township Aug. 3 when the plane crashed and killed her. 

She was the only occupant. 

Degraw had a private airstrip on her land, and was seen taking off from that Saturday evening. A short while after takeoff, the plane crashed while still in Napoleon. 

The Federal Aviation Administration, The National Transportation Safety Board along with the Napoleon Township Police Department, are conducting a thorough investigation to determine the cause of the crash.